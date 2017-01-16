1 of 8

Vladimir Putin will hold a secret summit within 45 days of Trump's inauguration to cement the first U.S.-Russia alliance since World War II — and redraw the world map for the 21st century! Donald Trump and Russian President will hold a secret summit within 45 days of Trump's inauguration to cement the first U.S.-Russia alliance since World War II — and redraw the world map for the 21st century! The National ENQUIRER has learned the summit will likely be in the Swiss city of Davos. A Trump source revealed the details exclusively to The ENQUIRER, including how and why Russia and America will unite for a shocking global alliance!

Kim Jong-Un — along with unmasking the real rogues who hacked the Democrats. The top-level insider summarized President Trump's "Russia Reset" solutions to four vexing problems, and spoke to The ENQUIRER to "set the record straight..." The National ENQUIRER exposed the bombshell development in its latest issue — on newsstands now, and five days before the "Times of London" published their own report on President Trump's first meeting with a fellow world leader. The unprecedented alliance between Putin and Trump includes bold new plans to overthrow both Iran's mullahs and North Korean maniac — along with unmasking the real rogues who hacked the Democrats. The top-level insider summarized President Trump's "Russia Reset" solutions to four vexing problems, and spoke to The ENQUIRER to "set the record straight..."

TAKING ON CHINA: In 1972, President Richard Nixon visited Red China and "opened" the country — but the tactic actually targeted America's chief global rival at the time, the Soviet Union. As the Trump source told us, "Russia and China are historical enemies. The foreign policy of both countries is founded upon neutralizing the other. That is their main goal, which is not surprising considering they share a 2,500-mile border — and both nations have invaded the other over history."

Today, America's main competition is no longer Russia, but China — with a $13 trillion economy that's nearly six times larger than its neighbor, the source said. "We need to bring China to the table just like Nixon needed to bring the Russians to the table in his time," said the source. "For the 40 years since Nixon's visit, the Chinese have run roughshod over America, and U.S. presidents have appeased them for fear of how they'd react. By allying with Russia, we get leverage over China, just as Nixon achieved it over the Soviets with the same tactic in reverse. Mark my words — you will see radical shifts in Chinese policy toward North Korea and trade if we stay the course."

PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST: Since its founding, the Jewish state has lived under siege from Palestinians who claim their land was stolen after World War II in order to create Israel. So far, the Palestinians have rejected a two- state solution — partly, as the source said, because they believe militant organizations will lead them to victory. Some of these terror groups — Hamas being just one — count Iran as its major source of funding.

"But the Iranians are completely dependent on the Russians," said the source. "Since U.N. sanctions have crippled Iran's military and economy, Russia has been its main partner. Most Iranian military hardware is Russian. They signed a huge agricultural contract in 2009 and an equally large telecommunications deal the following year. In 2014, they inked a $20 billion energy deal. If we can ally with Russia, we can pressure Iran. When Trump talks about ripping up Obama's nuclear deal with Iran — Russia is the key. Same thing with Hamas."

SOLVING THE SYRIAN CRISIS: Russia is the main benefactor of the Assad regime that has ruled Syria since 1970. Thousands of Syrian military officers studied in Russia during the Cold War. Russia's lone Mediterranean naval base — and its only one outside of the former USSR — is in Syria. What's more, Russia is Syria's main arms supplier.