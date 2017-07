One of President Trump's first decisions after taking office was to gather a secret think tank of America’s best and brightest in the Washington, D.C. suburb of Alexandria, Va. — where they assembled the top-secret strategy code-named “Olive Branch.” Sources told The ENQUIRER that Trump even had his son-in-law and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner presided over the secret meetings. Photo credit: Getty Images

"Russia is a country in crisis ," the report states — adding: "At the same time, its leadership refuses to acknowledge this reality, and continues to insist Russia be treated as a world power." The strategists then reveal Trump's revolutionary approach to exploiting the weakness of the leaders in Moscow.

"The president should publicly feed this delusion," said the report, "while undermining behind the scenes. The country will, with time, fall into oblivion as growing global emphasis on renewable resources contributes to a decline in the price of oil, its main export."

The ENQUIRER. "We just have to pay them "Russia will collapse on its own weight if we give it enough time," added a White House source speaking to. "We just have to pay them lip service for the moment!" Insiders also reported that Trump put this very analysis into effect during a May 2 phone call to Russian president Putin, during which both leaders spoke about the Syrian crisis.

"Trump said what Putin wanted to hear," said a White House insider. "There's no reason to be combative. Russia will fall apart on its own." But to further back Trump's dream of world peace, the "Olive Branch" papers also endorse the use of a startling strategy embracing the " Madman Theory ."

The controversial practice was first utilized by Richard Nixon , who once tried this approach during peace negotiations with North Vietnamese leaders — telling Henry Kissinger to inform his counterpart that the president was mad and intent on bombing the country to smithereens!