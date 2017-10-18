How President Trump Is Starving Obamacare To Death

Every year, Obamacare participants have to sign up to continue with the program. During the Obama years, billions were spent on outreach, hiring “navigators” to steer people into Obamacare and induce them to sign up. Tons of money went into media to sell the program. But now, that’s all over! Photo credit: Getty Images

Without the hard sell, the number enrolled in Obamacare will dwindle rapidly. When it started, Barack Obama predicted 20 million would have enrolled by this date. Instead, only 12.2 million have and expect it to drop below 10 million next year.

The fewer people sign up, the more premiums on the rest will have to rise, particularly as healthy young people wonder why they are sucking it up to pay high premiums for coverage they don't need.

Trump is also finding way to offer cheaper and better plans. Obama wanted to make Obamacare the only game in town. If you wanted health insurance, you had to go through his program. You had to buy coverage for things you couldn't possibly need: maternity benefits (for men too), psychological counseling, drug addiction therapy, sex change surgery, etc.

And you had to pay higher premiums to buy that coverage. If you wanted to buy just a catastrophic policy to protect you against sudden diseases or accidents, tough luck. You had to buy it all or nothing. But now, Trump is changing the rules!

Trump's new orders will allow citizens to buy policies that only cover what people want. Those who want low cost catastrophic insurance will be able to get it at cheap premiums. Also, the President is no longer penalizing people who can't afford health insurance!

6.5 million people had to pay fines totaling $3 billion last year for failing to have health insurance coverage. Now, Trump will stop collecting the fines. Last year, the IRS refused to accept any returns that did not include their health insurance status. Now, they won't insist on it.

And, even though the requirement to pay the fine if you don't have coverage remains on the books, it won't be enforced. Expect a lot of healthy young people to take the plunge and pull out of Obamacare.

Trump won't bail out insurance companies, either. If insurance companies can't make ends meet under Obamacare, the program promised a windfall subsidy of billions to make up any losses. Now Trump is refusing to pay up!

The Democrats say that Trump is killing Obamacare — but that's nonsense. All he's doing is not resorting to what doctors call "extraordinary measures" to save it. The insurance companies have to charge so much for coverage because they have to cover everything and everybody — meaning the rest of us can't afford it, and they don't make a profit.

But now the soup kitchen is closed and the companies are on their own. Defenders of Obamacare accuse Trump of cutting coverage for pre-existing conditions. But they forget that Obamacare provides special insurance for these folks, and that Trump is continuing this part of the program.