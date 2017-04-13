1 of 4
Donald Trump is going up against North Korean warmonger Kim Jong-un in a gutsy move to save the world from global disaster! Evan as Jong-un threatens new nuclear tests with a "Day of the Sun," President Trump is executing a ruthless plan to take out the maniacal leader before he can push the button that would unleash nuclear holocaust. Now top D.C. insiders have spoken out to The National ENQUIRER about Trump's unprecedented display of firepower!
“Trump has put the elite fighting teams of Delta Force and SEAL Team 6 in South Korea on standby” a White House insider told The ENQUIRER, adding that the President has also "ordered Tomahawk missiles and nuclear weapons to the North Korean border." The military insider also revealed that deadly armed drones are positioned in South Korea — set to blow Kim himself to smithereens!
Trump is moving on the diplomatic front, as well, continuing to tighten the screws on Kim by using North Korea’s powerful neighbor China. The president recently delivered an ultimatum to Chinese President Xi Jinping, warning that China must rein in the North Korean madman — or American forces would step in to do the job.
The president also dispatched nuclear-powered aircraft carrier the USS Carl Vinson to South Korea, as well as a division of attack drones armed with Hellfire missiles. The legendary SEAL Team 6 — the elite black ops unit that hunted down and killed Osama bin Laden — has also been deployed for the first time in South Korea. “Six is only called upon for the most dangerous and demanding missions,” explained one military expert. “If need be, they can storm into Kim’s bunker and take him out!”
