Donald Trump will become the President of the United States on January 20th — and a humiliated Hillary Clinton will be in the audience! New York magazine is reporting that Bill Clinton will also be present to see Trump sworn into office, doing their duty as a former First Couple. The announcement comes just hours after The National ENQUIRER learned that George W. Bush and his wife Laura will also attend, despite Trump's battering of George's brother Jeb Bush in the Republican primaries!
The maverick candidate ran for President while taking on both Hillary and the Republican Party establishment, with political insiders pondering if the Bush dynasty would send along the 43rd President of the United States. (As previously revealed by The ENQUIRER, President George H.W. Bush, 93, is continuing to fight multiple health issues.)
Insiders claimed that Bill and Hillary had to meet with advisors before deciding to appear at the event, which is traditionally attended by all former Presidents. Bush spokesman Freddy Ford said that George and Laura Bush "are pleased to be able to witness the peaceful transfer of power — a hallmark of American democracy — and swearing-in of President Trump and Vice President Pence."
The attendees will also include 92-year-old former President Jimmy Carter, who was the first former President to announce that he'd be attending. That's despite a recent cancer crisis that had Carter undergoing both surgery and radiation therapy in 2015 — although he continues to teach Sunday school in his hometown of Plains, Ga.
