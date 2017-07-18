Trump’s Feud With Mick Jagger Over Future First Lady!

Carla Bruni ended up becoming another President's wife! Donald Trump fought with Mick Jagger over a legendary fashion model — butended up becoming another President's wife! Photo credit: Getty Images

The real-estate mogul had briefly broken up with his girlfriend Marla Maples in the summer of 1991, and Trump was on his own while traveling from New York from Paris on the Concorde. He found himself seated just a few feet away Italian model Carla Bruni. "He completely flipped over her," said a source, who added that the 22-year-old model didn't mind the attention!

"She knew exactly who Trump was," said the friend, "but she wasn't letting on. When they landed, he followed her to immigration like a puppy. He discovered her name by peeking at her passport, but she wouldn't tell him where she was staying [but] after hearing her tell someone she was at the Mayfair Regency, he started the chase."

Trump, who was 45 at the time, was soon in serious pursuit of the supermodel. "She was giggling, saying she couldn't believe how much he'd called and he was bombarding her with flowers," said the friend. "He badgered her to death. He even turned up at one of her fashion shows and virtually sat on the runway, trying to make her notice."

The pair finally met for lunch at the ritzy Le Relais in Manhattan — launching the start of an international relationship. "She's a society girl," said the insider. "She drives a Lamborghini and flies into New York on the Concorde to have lunch, then turns around and flies back to Paris."

Carla had already made headlines in 1989 as Eric Clapton's steady gal — and when Clapton introduced her to pal Mick Jagger, she moved easily from one superstar to the next. But the source also warned The ENQUIRER that Trump still had competition from the Rolling Stone — and another star who'd go on to blast him as the GOP candidate!

"Last summer she had Robert De Niro staying at her dad's mansion in St Tropez," an insider revealed in 1991. "Trump is serious, but I think Carla is having fun. She's getting flowers and calls from two top guys, and she's just a kid!"

Trump, however, welcomed the competition. "Sometimes I'll tell my children about that," he laughed, "and they'll say, 'Who's Mick Jagger?'" Trump added that the rock star didn't have to worry too much about him running off with Carla. While he praised Carla as "the most beautiful woman who's ever been on a runway," he added: ""I'm not in any big hurry. I've been married. I just got out of being married."