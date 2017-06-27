WATCH: CNN Producer: Trump Russian Scandal Just ‘Bulls#!t!’

A producer for CNN has been caught on tape admitting that the network's "coverage" of President Trump's Russian scandals is "bulls#!t" being pushed to "increase ratings!" Photo credit: Getty/Files

James O'Keefe and his John Bonifield on this secret video talking about the network's obsession with pushing discredited reports that Trump worked with Investigative journalistand his "Project Veritas" team caught CNN produceron this secret video talking about the network's obsession with pushing discredited reports that Trump worked with Vladimir Putin to "hack" the 2016 presidential election — with the producer backing Trump's accusation of a "witch hunt!"

“I just feel like they really don’t have [proof of collusion],” said Bonifield in the shocking tape, “but they want to keep digging...And so I think the president is probably right to say, ‘Look, you are witch hunting me.'”

And in the most damning twist, Bonifield adds that CNN is going along with the stories simply to get ratings, with the producer mocking CNN chief Jeff Zucker for telling staffers to "get back to Russia."

President Trump has already mocked the embarrassing footage, which comes just a day after CNN fired three reporters after another news report on Trump and Russia had to be quickly pulled from the site. Photo credit: Getty Images