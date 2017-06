"Gotham" star Donal Logue is calling for a real-life manhunt for his missing teen — who hasn't been seen in over 24 hours after disappearing in Brooklyn!

The popular actor — who's also starred in "Sons of Anarchy" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" — went to social media to plead for help, posting a photo and writing: "Missing- yesterday at 2PM Barclays Center/Fort Greene Brooklyn: my child, Jade Logue. 6'2" 180 lime green hoodie dark green military looking parka." But the search became more complicated in deciding whether Jade is a boy or a girl!

Jade Logue is also known as Arlo Logue, and announced that he was transsexual in April 2016 — saying forebodingly: “Can't wait to be assaulted for absolutely no reason other than existing.” The New York Police Department has reportedly confirmed that they've opened a missing persons case under the name of Arlo Logue.