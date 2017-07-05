Donal Logue: Missing Child ‘Not A Runaway’

Donal Logue is still searching for is still searching for his missing daughter — and the "Gotham" star has confirmed that the family now believes Jade is "not a runaway!" Photo credit: Getty/Files

Donal went public with the heartbreaking news in his latest plea for Jade to be brought back to her parents. His child was originally born as Arlo Logue, but the 6'2" 16-year-old recently announced that she was transgendered and had changed her name to "Jade Logue." Now the determined dad — who plays Det. Harvey Bullock on the hit FOX series — has reached out to whoever might be with Jade!

"You might have had good intentions to help her," Donal wrote in a cryptic public post, "but realize that now it's bigger than you could have ever anticipated. Just drop her off...There is an 'out' for this situation that works for everyone involved. We promise." Photo credit: Getty Images