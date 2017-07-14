Dolly Parton Marriage In Crisis — After 51 Years

Carl Dean! Dolly Parton , who famously sang, “I Will Always Love You,” may be singing a different tune about hubby Photo credit: Getty Images

The star and her man renewed their vows on their 50th anniversary in 2016, but a year later it looks like Dolly’s calling it quits on the long-troubled union. “It’s a marriage in name only,” an insider revealed to The National ENQUIRER . According to sources, the incompatible couple has been feuding over the estimated $500 million fortune Dolly has accrued — and the heated arguments may have led Dolly to seek solace elsewhere! Photo credit: Getty Images

71-year-old Dolly and 74-year-old Carl tied the knot in 1966, when he was operating an asphalt-paving business and she had dreams of performing. Opposites attracted at first, but as time went on, their differences became more apparent — and slowly drove them apart. “Dolly is a woman with a wanderlust and Carl has always been a homebody,” the insider explained. “Now she’s a global superstar and he’s practically a hermit!” Photo credit: Nashville Banner

During Dolly’s incredible career, which skyrocketed in the 1960s and never stopped blazing, Carl preferred to hole up at their Brentwood, Tenn., estate. “He has only attended a handful of her concerts — out of thousands of shows!” spilled a friend. “There have been periods where they’ve seen each other for less than 50 days in a whole year.” Dolly is now busier than ever. Her recent tour was her biggest in 25 years. She also starred in the TV movie based on her life, “Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love.” Photo credit: Getty Images

And then there’s “Smoky Mountains Rise,” the telethon she organized that raised $9 million for victims of wildfires around Gatlinburg, Tenn. It makes sense that Dolly would do her part to help others, considering her own rags-to-riches story. Yet her wealth may be contributing to her problems with Carl. According to a 2013 study, divorce rates increase when a woman earns more than her husband. A separate study at Cornell University found when a woman out-earns her partner, it affects fidelity. Photo credit: Getty Images

Ken Neumann. “We’re a long way off from a world where it doesn’t affect the relationship.” Not surprisingly, Dolly and Carl’s marriage has been dogged by talk of infidelity. She was rumored to “When the woman earns more, we can’t assume in our culture it’s a non-event,” said psychologist and divorce mediator. “We’re a long way off from a world where it doesn’t affect the relationship.” Not surprisingly, Dolly and Carl’s marriage has been dogged by talk of infidelity. She was rumored to have cheated with her “Islands in the Stream” duet partner Kenny Rogers as well as her bodyguard Mark Kiracofe Photo credit: Getty Images

There was even talk about a torrid lesbian affair with her long-time best friend Judy Ogle ! Recently, however, Dolly had shown signs of trying to salvage her relationship with Carl. “After renewing their vows, Dolly felt they could start over — and she was excited about that,” confided her pal. The big-haired, bighearted star carved time in her 2017 schedule so they could spend more days together. Photo credit: Getty Images

Says her pal, “Dolly wanted to get an RV and see America with Carl at her side, but his response was, ‘Uh-uh, woman! Don’t you see enough while touring? And why do you have to drag me along?’ ” Carl’s reaction wounded Dolly deeply. “She was heartbroken!” said her friend. “She wants quality time with Carl, but all he’s up for is puttering around the farm or watching TV. She could barely coax him to get off his butt so they could get away to this little lakeside place they have.” Photo credit: Getty Images