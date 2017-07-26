demi moore

Demi Moore Adopting A Baby At 54

Actress feeling left behind by daughters and ex-husbands!

Fed up over her three daughters’ failure to produce grandchildren — and envious over her ex-husbands’ growing broods — Demi Moore is taking matters into her own hands!

Sources told The National ENQUIRER the 54-year-old “Ghost” star is planning to adopt a baby and raise the child as a single mom! “Demi is desperate to have a baby in the house again,” tattled the source to The National ENQUIRER. “She’s looking into private adoption, but hasn’t ruled out adopting from a third-world country either, like Madonna."

The actress has daughters Rumer, 28, Scout, 26, and Tallulah, 23, with ex-husband Bruce Willis. “She’s bugged Rumer about a baby, but Demi is fed up with waiting to be a grandmother,” added the insider. "Demi’s daughters aren’t going to be giving her grandchildren anytime soon, so adopting is the perfect solution!”

What’s more, The ENQUIRER has learned Demi is going bonkers over both of her exes, Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher, starting families! “Die Hard” star Bruce and his new wife Emma Heming are raising daughters Mabel, 5, and Evelyn, 3. In another stab to Demi’s heart, Ashton and wife Mila Kunis have 2-year-old daughter Wyatt and infant son Dimitri. “She’s really jealous of Bruce and Ashton’s growing families, and it’s been a thorn in her side for some time,” revealed the insider. “It’s pushing Demi to adopt on her own.”

Sources speculated Demi was encouraged to pursue her plan after watching older celebs like Madonna and Hoda Kotb adopt. As The ENQUIRER has reported, “Today” anchor Hoda announced in February she would become a mother for the first time at 52 with the adoption of daughter Haley Joy. That same month, the 58-year-old Material Girl confirmed she had adopted twin orphaned girls from the African country Malawi.

Now, with no man in sight, Demi is ready to find someone she can love unconditionally — a baby! “Demi doesn’t get asked out by anybody but creepy old dudes and she doesn’t want to do the work of finding another young guy like Ashton,” dished the insider.

