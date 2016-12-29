1 of 5
Splash/Getty
Splash/Getty
Debbie Reynolds was one of the last legends of Old Hollywood — and she died believing that Marilyn Monroe was murdered! The beloved 84-year-old actress — who passed away just a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher died at 60 — gave a final interview where she insisted that Marilyn's suspicious death was actually a homicide!
Getty Images
Getty Images
The "Singing in the Rain" star provided her own theory about who was behind Marilyn's murder, as well — as Debbie contested claims about Marilyn's final days before she passed on August 5, 1962. “I saw her two days before she died," said Debbie. “All the stuff about her being depressed and washed-up wasn’t true. She was a sweet, innocent girl who was used by men.”
Getty Images
Getty Images
Debbie also went to her grave blaming one of America's most powerful families for Marilyn's death — with the sex symbol having reportedly slept with John F. Kennedy, Robert Kennedy, and even Ted Kennedy! “I warned her to be careful with the Kennedys,” Debbie said in the book "I Met Marilyn" — adding: “I believe she was murdered because too many people were afraid the truth would come out!”
Splash News
Splash News
Debbie's ex-husband Eddie Fisher also appears in the book with another story about Marilyn — saying the "Some Like It Hot" star trying to work her way into Debbie's own legendary screen scandal. Eddie saw his career as a crooner fizzle after he dumped Debbie in 1959 to run off with (and later marry) her good friend Elizabeth Taylor.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Eddie, who died in 2010, claimed that Marilyn then tried to steal him away from Liz! Marilyn was “kissing and touching me,” recalled Eddie. “She gave me her room number and said, ‘If you like me, you will come along.’” Eddie refused to reveal whether he accepted the invitation.
X
Share this: