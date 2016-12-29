1 of 7

Getty Images Getty Images Carrie Fisher passed away at the age of 60 Debbie Reynolds' last words were "I want to be with Carrie" — as the 84-year-old screen legend died just a day after her daughterpassed away at the age of 60 from a heart attack! The heartbroken star had already spent her final days fighting hidden health problems to finish a final documentary with her daughter, as the stars put on a touching display of how they'd gone from being estranged to being neighbors!

Splash News Splash News Eddie Fisher left his wife for their close friend Elizabeth Taylor. Carrie and Debbie would soon have their own personal problems, with the two having once gone a decade without speaking. Sadly, the documentary "Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds" will now also serve as a tribute to the two late legends. The National ENQUIRER was there when Carrie's happy childhood was torn apart in scandal, as her fatherleft his wife for their close friendr. Carrie and Debbie would soon have their own personal problems, with the two having once gone a decade without speaking.

Getty Images Getty Images Debbie was determined to make "Bright Lights," however, as the mother and daughter saw out their Hollywood lives as close friends! Fisher Stevens, the director of the movie, explained that Carrie approached him about making the movie because "she knew that Debbie wasn't feeling well." In fact, The ENQUIRER had reported on how Debbie seemed to lean on Carrie for support while receiving a Lifetime Achievement award in Jan. 2015.

Debbie is even frequently seen sitting through the documentary — as she spent her last days confined to a wheelchair and battling health issues that included osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, kidney failure, and a secret stroke! She was unable to personally accept her Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in Nov. 2015 at the Governor’s Awards in Los Angeles, with sources saying that Debbie hadn't yet recovered from surgery in August to remove a cyst from her spine.

Getty Images Getty Images Soon after being released from the hospital, Debbie began to have trouble speaking, with high blood pressure causing a “mini-stroke” that also left her unable to promote a sordid tell-all . Pals also told The ENQUIRER that they feared Debbie was suffering from Alzheimer’s, which runs in her family — and made the filming of the documentary even more urgent!

Getty Images Getty Images Debbie was also down to one last working kidney, as she revealed to The ENQUIRER in 2015 — adding: “I don’t need treatment of any kind. I just need to relax.” But the screen legend couldn't say no to a final turn in the spotlight with her daughter Carrie.