Debbie Reynolds was laid to rest on Jan. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles at the Forest Lawn Cemetery — where her dead daughter Carrie Fisher managed to finally steal the spotlight! The tragic screen legend had died of a broken heart just a day after her hard-living daughter passed away from a heart attack on Dec. 27, 2016, at the age of 60. Carrie had been cremated, with some of her ashes to be sprinkled in Debbie's coffin. No one, however, expected the "Star Wars" actress' unusual urn.
Her brother Todd showed off that the ashes of Carrie — who famously boozed and drugged her way through Hollywood — were stored in an urn designed to look like a Prozac pill. The salute to the popular antidepressant was also a nod to Carrie dealing with bipolar mood swings over the course of her long career.
Unlike the star-studded memorial service for Carrie the day before, the funeral for Debbie and her daughter was a modest event. Heartbroken actress Billie Lourd attended while mourning both her mother Carrie and her grandmother. She was accompanied by her boyfriend Taylor Lautner, still best known for playing a werewolf in the "Twilight" film series.
Todd was joined by his two half-sisters — Tricia Fisher and actress Joely Fisher, whose father was the singer Eddie Fisher, who famously left Debbie for Elizabeth Taylor. Two hearses pulled into the Forest Lawn cemetery as the screen legends were both laid to rest in the family plot.
