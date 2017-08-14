Death On The ‘Deadpool 2’ Set

This was the scene as a brave stuntwoman lost her life during a scene shot with a racing motorcycle on the set of "Deadpool 2." Photo credit: MEGA/Files

Tragedy struck the set of the hotly-anticipated superhero sequel on the morning of Aug. 14, when the stuntwoman was sent crashing through a glass pane at the film's shooting location in Vancouver. Photo credit: Mega

The horrific accident played out while a visiting news team was filming the ill-fated action scene. Photo credit: Mega

Local reporter Ben Miljure said that the stuntwoman was carried onto an ambulance shortly after the accident — but, after 45 minutes at the scene, the emergency vehicle departed without activating sirens or emergency lights. Photo credit: Mega