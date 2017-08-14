Death On The ‘Deadpool 2’ Set

This was the scene as a brave stuntwoman lost her life during a scene shot with a racing motorcycle on the set of "Deadpool 2."
Tragedy struck the set of the hotly-anticipated superhero sequel on the morning of Aug. 14, when the stuntwoman was sent crashing through a glass pane at the film's shooting location in Vancouver.
The horrific accident played out while a visiting news team was filming the ill-fated action scene.
Local reporter Ben Miljure said that the stuntwoman was carried onto an ambulance shortly after the accident — but, after 45 minutes at the scene, the emergency vehicle departed without activating sirens or emergency lights.
Authorities representing the British Columbia film industry are on the scene and investigating the production. The name of the stuntwoman has not been released.