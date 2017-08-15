‘Deadpool 2’ On-Set Death: Joi Harris Identified As Tragic Stuntwoman
The stuntwoman who died on the Vancouver set of "Deadpool 2" has been identified as motorcycle racer Joi "SJ" Harris — who was making her debut as a stunt double.
Photo credit: MEGA/Facebook: SJHarris
Insiders said that Joi was filming a scene as deadly mercenary Domino, played in the film by actress Zazie Beetz. As heard here, horrified crew members quickly called 911 after a stunt went wrong, with Harris sent flying through a pane of glass on the set of the hotly-anticipated superhero sequel.
"We’re heartbroken, shocked and devastated," wrote star Ryan Reynolds on social media, "but recognize nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment."
