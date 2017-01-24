1 of 5

Getty/FameFlyNet Getty/FameFlyNet Paul Michael Glaser and Antonio "Huggy Bear" Fargas — because the trip could be life-threatening! The 73-year-old actor first canceled an appearance in Los Angeles, insisting: “Due to my medical condition, I have been advised by my lung specialist that I shouldn’t risk the 11-hour-plus flight” to Hollywood from his London home. Ailing "Starsky and Hutch" legend David Soul has been forced to skip reunions with costarsand Antonio "Huggy Bear" Fargas — because the trip could be life-threatening! The 73-year-old actor first canceled an appearance in Los Angeles, insisting: “Due to my medical condition, I have been advised by my lung specialist that I shouldn’t risk the 11-hour-plus flight” to Hollywood from his London home.

FameFlynet FameFlynet David, who played undercover cop Ken Hutchinson for four seasons starting in 1975, was set to appear at an autograph convention while posing with his fellow actors and one of the Gran Torino cars used in the show. But experts said that long-haul flights pose the danger of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) — a blood clot created by sitting for long periods of time.

FameFlynet FameFlynet The clot can then travel to the lungs, causing a deadly blockage. Passengers at the greatest risk are older and overweight like 6'1" David, who’s “ballooned by probably 75 pounds,” said a source. And the actor doesn't seem to be in better shape since canceling the L.A. appearance — as he's also skipping an East Coast opportunity in April.

FameFlynet FameFlynet "It must be serious," an event insider told The ENQUIRER, "because the promoters offered him a ton of money to get the full cast together!" David, who's been wed to fifth wife Helen Snell since 2010, now appears badly bloated and uses a cane to get around — while still insisting: “I’m not ill.”