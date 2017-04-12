1 of 3
David Letterman's mother Dorothy, who became a star on her son's late-night talk shows, has passed away at the age of 95. Dorothy Mengering became a fan favorite with her appearances on both "Late Night with David Letterman" and "The Late Show," frequently serving as a correspondent — including trips as a reporter to three Winter Olympics!
Dorothy also frequently appeared with her son for Thanksgiving and Mother’s Day shows — often discussing her pie making, which would eventually lead to her 1996 cookbook, "Home Cookin’ With Dave’s Mom." The star's mother began her career as an Olympics correspondent by flying off to the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway — which included a meeting with Hillary Clinton, plus a Nancy Kerrigan interview where she offered to get the skater a cup of hot chocolate.
Dorothy married Harry Joseph Letterman, David's father, in 1942. He passed away in 1973. She later married Hans P. Mengering, a retired structural engineer who died in March 2013. She retired from television along with her son in 2015 — although David recently reemerged to induct the band Pearl Jam into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, along with discussing the 2009 sex scandal that he described as "the lowest point of my life."
