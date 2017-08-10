‘Son Of Sam’ Didn’t Act Alone — Killer’s Confession!

The maniac mailman addressed the theory of several top law-enforcement officials in correspondence with Pamela Hookham of Hallam, Neb. "My blood ran cold when I realized what he was telling me!" Pamela told The National ENQUIRER in an exclusive interview — having written to Berkowitz because she was "so furious" that the serial killer who terrorized Manhattan was insisting in interviews that he had become a Christian behind bars. Photo credit: Getty Images

Berkowitz began his own correspondence with Pamela by assuring her that he had even got away with other murders. "To tell you the truth," he wrote, "I can't remember the details of the first time I killed. I do recall I was only a child of 11 years old. Satan possessed me at a very young age." Photo credit: Getty/Files

"It gave me a sense of belonging, and shamefully I enjoyed it," he added. But despite being willing to confess to certain murders, Berkowitz then shocked Pamela with his answer to questions about theories that he was not the only "Son of Sam" murdering innocents between July 1976 and when he was arrested! Photo credit: Getty Images

"You have asked me why I have not revealed the others who were involved in my murderous activities," wrote Berkowitz, "and the best way I can address this is to say that two persons have already passed, and the other two persons are not a threat to society...I also know that my safety would be questioned if I were to reveal who they are." Photo credit: Getty Images

Berkowitz also told Pamela that keeping his secret was "best for everyone, including the family members of those who died." That troubling statement unearthed by The ENQUIRER had some investigators convinced that Berkowitz was referring to how his victims — and others during the "Son of Sam" spree — were murdered as sacrifices to a Satanic cult! Photo credit: Getty Images

"There is no doubt that Berkowitz was assisted in many of the shootings by others," attorney Felix Gilroy told The ENQUIRER in an exclusive interview. Gilroy, who interviewed Berkowitz in prison in connection with a separate criminal matter, added, "The shooter was described by eyewitnesses as variously being short and tall and having both long and short hair." Photo credit: Getty/Files

"There is reason to think that all the Son of Sam killings that Berkowitz pleaded guilty to came at the direction of a satanic cult," Gilroy added — showing The ENQUIRER his own letter from Berkowitz that warned the attorney about investigating the murders. "These people cannot be taken lightly.," wrote Berkowitz. "They have no fear of man-made laws, nor the laws of God." Photo credit: Getty Images

"Our investigation shows that Berkowitz was recruited into a group called the '22 Disciples of Hell' after he came out of the Army," said another source who'd been working with Gilroy. "He thought it involved nothing more than mild occult and Satanic rituals. But he found himself in a secret Satanic cult responsible for murders, child abductions and child pornography." Photo credit: Getty Images

The outside investigation also revealed why Berkowitz felt the truth would be traumatic to the victim's families. "Two of the Son of Sam murders were specific hits ordered by the Disciples," claimed the insider. "Another was a 'snuff murder,' which was filmed and marketed to perverts!" Photo credit: Getty Images