1 of 7

Getty/Files Getty/Files Tom Cruise, "Show me the money!" — will have to show his wife Sara some big bucks after decades of cheating! Cuba Gooding Jr. has filed for divorce from his wife Sara — after once insisting that the estranged couple were "just taking a break." Now sources tell The National ENQUIRER that the "Jerry Maguire" Oscar-winner — who found fame telling, "Show me the money!" — will have to show his wife Sara some big bucks after decades of cheating!

InStar InStar The ENQUIRER revealed in May 2014 that Sara was fed up with reports about her philandering husband — after sources said she'd accused the Oscar winner of constant affairs as they marked their 20th anniversary. “Sara’s been told all about Cuba’s out-of-control bar flings,” said a friend, “and Sara has finally had enough. Now she’s going to get Cuba to pay for all the heartbreak and embarrassment he’s caused her.”

InStar InStar Sara had even filed court documents in preparation for a divorce, asking for joint custody of the couple’s children. The two were high school sweethearts who tied the knot in March 1994. But the 46-year-old actor reportedly strayed just days after their wedding!

InStar InStar Cocktail waitress Elyse Lamont, then 26, claimed she had three marathon sex sessions with the star while he was filming “Losing Isaiah” in Chicago. “Cuba was insatiable,” Lamont claimed. “We had sex in every position imaginable.” In 1996, he was accused of cheating again with actress Jeanette Carr.

InStar InStar They reportedly met at a Hollywood club and began an affair after Cuba claimed his marriage was over, leading to hook-ups in hotels, a friend’s place and on the set where he was filming “Old Friends” at the time. Jeanette dumped Cuba after learning he was still married. After the allegations of cheating with Lamont and Carr, a rep for Gooding denied the affairs in 2014.

InStar InStar Steve Harvey Show" to say: "It's just, you know, how some marriages go. Sometimes you take a break or two." During an appearance on "The View," the actor who found new fame as O.J. Simpson on "American Crime Story" said: "I'm luck. Oh I wanna kill her sometimes and she puts up with me." Despite that, Cuba frequently professed his love and affection for Sara — even going on "TheShow" to say: "It's just, you know, how some marriages go. Sometimes you take a break or two." During an appearance on "The View," the actor who found new fame ason "American Crime Story" said: "I'm luck. Oh I wanna kill her sometimes and she puts up with me."