Corey still refuses to name the powerful men that sexually abused him and Corey Haim. The child star of films including "Gremlins," The Goonies," and "Stand By Me" has bitterly complained that the police did nothing when he reported the showbiz figures in 1993. “They don’t want me here right now,” Corey's added. “They want me dead!”
Photo credit: Getty Images
4 of 6
Corey has still identified one of his molesters as "Ron Crimson" — and blames the 2010 death of his close pal and co-star on the aftereffects of harrowing sexual abuse. "We were both molested by men in the industry," he revealed — adding that Haim, who was 38 years old when he died, was raped at age 11, and turned to drugs as "a way for him to escape the weight of that shame."
Photo credit: Getty Images
5 of 6
Corey's former manager Scott Carlson, however, spoke out after Martin Weiss — who also managed kiddie stars — was charged in 2011 with sodomy and lewd acts with a child actor. The victim said that Weiss (inset) had molested him over 30 times, insisting "what they were doing was common practice in the entertainment industry."
Photo credit: Getty/Files
6 of 6
Carlson went public to claim that Weiss (pictured) "used to hit on Haim all the time." Sadly, Weiss would go on to a plea-bargain of "no contest" to a mere two counts of child molestation — after insisting that his 11-year-old victim had seduced him. Weiss added that he was different than Penn State pervert Jerry Sandusky because "those kids didn’t want it!"
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty/Files
