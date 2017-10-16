3 of 6

Corey still refuses to name the powerful men that sexually abused him and Corey Haim. The child star of films including "Gremlins," The Goonies," and "Stand By Me" has bitterly complained that the police did nothing when he reported the showbiz figures in 1993. “They don’t want me here right now,” Corey's added. “They want me dead!”

Photo credit: Getty Images