Corey has still identified one of his molesters as "Ron Crimson" — and blames the 2010 death of his close pal and co-star on the aftereffects of harrowing sexual abuse. "We were both molested by men in the industry," he revealed — adding that Haim, who was 38 years old when he died, was raped at age 11, and turned to drugs as "a way for him to escape the weight of that shame."