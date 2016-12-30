1 of 5FacebookFacebook
Conor Kennedy was quickly released on bail after being busted in by Aspen, Colo., cops after a brawl at the celebrity hot spot Bootsy Bellows. The grandson of Robert Kennedy was found in a snowbank giving a brutal beating to another man, with the police report saying that the member of the Kennedy clan was caught “throwing approximately four or five punches to the head” of the other person. But, as revealed by RadarOnline.com, Conor was quickly released after this mug shot was taken!
“Often with municipal court, when we believe the person is going to show up, we release them," said Aspen Detective Jeff Fain — insisting that Conor (here with father Robert Kennedy, Jr.) didn't get any special privileges: "This is standard practice with our municipal court." And, in a fortunate twist for Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend, the 22-year-old culprit has a politically-correct excuse for the fight!
The police report by Officer Andy Atkinson — who also briefly struggled with the Harvard U student — shows that Conor was quickly apologetic, with the officer adding: "Kennedy then said, 'He called my friend the f-word,'" in reference to a homophobic slur.
That statement should keep the arrest from being another embarrassment to the Kennedys — and ensure that Conor still has a possible political career himself. The family has already been concerned with Conor in the past, when he first made headlines for dating Taylor Swift when he was just 18 years old.
Sources told The National ENQUIRER at the time: "Caroline Kennedy forced Conor to dump Taylor. She could see that Conor was obsessed, and that Taylor obviously wanted to become a Kennedy. But Caroline has seenplenty of fame and what it can do to the family and didn't think they needed a sexy singer added to the mix."
