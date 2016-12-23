1 of 8

What do a silent film era star, a singer dubbed the "Godfather of Soul" and a murdered 6-year-old beauty queen all have in common? Despite their vastly different backgrounds, they all died on Christmas day! Is it a curse or coincidence? Your call!

Acclaimed vaudeville icon and early comedian W.C. Fields died on Christmas Day, 1946. He died of cirrhosis of the liver due to his long-time alcoholism. Fields conveyed his love for alcohol to Gloria Jean in Never Give a Sucker an Even Break with a memorable quote: "I was in love with a beautiful blonde once, dear. She drove me to drink. That's the one thing I am indebted to her for." Aside from his struggle with alcoholism, Fields was also known for his sharp wit and extensive vocabulary.

Another legendary comedian, Charlie Chaplin, also died on Christmas Day. The Englishman passed away from natural causes at age 88 at his home in Switzerland back in 1977. Chaplin had been repeatedly denied re-entry to the United States since 1952 due to his suspected status as a communist sympathizer, but he eventually managed a return to the States to receive an honorary Academy Award six years prior to his death. His wife, Oona, and seven of his children were at his bedside at the time of his passing.

In 1995, Rat Pack member Dean Martin died on Christmas Day, at the age of 78. Martin is considered to be one of the most popular and enduring entertainers of the 20th century, and was nicknamed the "King of Cool" for his confident demeanor and abundance of charisma. Martin was known for his comedic act with actor Jerry Lewis, before they unceremoniously parted ways due to creative differences.

JonBenet Ramsey, a six-year-old American beauty queen was famously murdered in her family's Boulder, Colorado home on Christmas in 1996. A ransom note was discovered at the house, and about eight hours after she was reported missing JonBenet's corpse was discovered in the basement of the family home. She suffered a broken skull from a blow to the head and had been strangled. The official cause of death was "asphyxiation due to strangulation associated with craniocerebral trauma." The case remains unsolved.

The "Godfather of Soul," James Brown, died on Christmas Day, 10 years ago. Two days prior, he visitied his dentist's office in Atlanta, Geogia, and arrived several hours late looking disheveled and ill. Instead of administering dental work on the aging "Godfather of Soul," the dentist advised Brown to see a doctor. Two days later, Brown succumbed to complications caused by pneumonia and passed away.

Billy Martin, a baseball player and manager for the New York Yankees, often found himself in the headlines for all of the wrong reasons. The circumstances of his death were no different. He died prematurely at the age of 61 on Christmas Day of 1989, after a a low speed car collision on an icy road while being driven home from a bar near Binghamton, New York by his inebriated friend William Reedy. After being surrounded by scandal throughout his years as a ballplayer and a manager, it seemed fitting that it was another scandal that ultimately ended his life.