1 of 4
Emmanuelle Hauguel/Sports Illustrated
Emmanuelle Hauguel/Sports Illustrated
Christie Brinkley is basking in the glory of stealing the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue spotlight — and the 63-year-old beauty is on the market, too. In fact, Christie's hot shoot with daughters Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook is also bad news for John Mellencamp, who lost out big on the pioneering supermodel! [For more information and behind the scenes on SI's 2017 Swimsuit Issue, click here!]
InStar
InStar
After dating for a year, Christie and John called it quits over the summer. Distance and the couple’s “heavy career demands” cracked their relationship, a source told The National ENQUIRER, but their opposing lifestyles really doomed the romance!
InStar
InStar
John is a proud “a country boy” used to quiet, open spaces — but insiders revealed that Christie wouldn't give up being “a socialite” who loves the big city and steps out “for the opening of an envelope.” Billy Joel, in his role as one of Christie's four former husbands, summed it up by honoring her in song as an “uptown girl.”
InStar
InStar
Christie's friends didn't mind, either, insisting that John was no bargain as a hubby. He’s been married and divorced three times — and only began dating Christie after a long relationship with Meg Ryan. While both celebs were leery of walking down the aisle again, a source said that Christie still ultimately issued John with an ultimatum to “get serious or get lost.” Now he has to settle for getting a copy of Christie in Sports Illustrated!
X
Share this: