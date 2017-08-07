Chris Pratt & Anna Faris Divorce Secrets

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have looked like one of Hollywood's happiest couples — but The National ENQUIRER had the inside story on the divorcing "Jurrasic World" star and "Mom" favorite! Photo credit: Getty Images

Fans were heartbroken by the public statement released late on Aug. 7, with Chris going to social media to say: "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed." But a secret health crisis and Anna's jealousy made the 8-year marriage more trying than people know!

As caught by The ENQUIRER, Anna Faris has shriveled to the size of a toothpick amid fears she's headed for a life-threatening battle with anorexia! "Anna is frightfully insecure about her body, and takes dieting way too far," said a source close to the once- stunning actress. "A wardrobe person recently tried to put her in size zero pants — but they were too big!"

Frightening images showed Anna's emaciated figure while filming a reboot of the 1987 comedy "Overboard." "She has zero body fat," said diet and nutrition expert Alicia Hunter, who is also a celebrity weight-loss coach. The 40-year-old actress, who's 5-foot-4, looks to be no more than 102 pounds, according to Alicia.

"She should weigh between 125 and 135 and this can lead to a myriad of issues, including exhaustion, loss of period, reproductive issues and heart problems." The actress has been obsessed with dieting since giving birth to son Jack in 2012, insiders told The ENQUIRER — also revealing how Chris was panicking over her health!

"But every time he brings it up, it causes a tremendous amount of friction between them," said the insider. Meanwhile, Anna had her own concerns over Chris' transformation from portly sitcom star to a hunky leading man. He dropped a lot of weight to move from the small-screen "Parks and Recreation" to hits like "Guardians of the Galaxy," and ladies noticed!

The ENQUIRER's own Mike Walker revealed how a jealous Anna laid down the law in January when she dropped in on Chris filming the superhero epic "Infinity War" — and overheard him giggling in his dressing room. She then walked in and eyeballed him barely clad with a young female costume gal!