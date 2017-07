An angry Chris Christie confronted a fellow baseball fan while clutching his nachos — and now the target of his wrath has revealed what the New Jersey governor said!

Brad Joseph complained Christie "got in my face" after he heckled the governor as a "hypocrite" as the Milwaukee Brewers played the Cubs at Miller Park in Wisconsin. And the Cubs fan even admitted that Christie had a pretty good response by asking him: "'Why don't you have another beer?'"

"Which I thought was a decent comeback," said Joseph, "and I thought that was kind of funny. Then he started calling me a tough guy." That was when things got tense, with Joseph adding that he felt Christie got close to imply, "'You want to start something here?'" Photo credit: Getty Images