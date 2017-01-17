1 of 3
Erik Estrada isn't happy with the upcoming big-screen parody of his classic show "CHiPS" — and the former "Ponch" is blasting the movie's first trailer. The crude comedy mocks the the cop drama about the California Highway Patrol, and hopes to mimic the success of the "21 Jump Street" films. Erik, however, went public to share how some old "CHiPs" fans are calling the new comedy "pure trash!"
Erik went to his social media account to back up angry fans who took one look at the new movie's sneak peek and called it "pure trash" and "demeaning to 'CHiPs' fans!" Erik also hosted another fan who declared: "I'm not watching that garbage," while another added: "There's only one Ponch and Jon!"
"Jon," of course, refers to Erik's old costar Larry Wilcox, who played Jon Baker on the show. Erik costarred as Frank "Ponch" Poncherello — played in the new movie by Michael Peña, with Dax Shepard as Jon. Unlike his old partner, though, Larry has stayed quiet about the new "CHiPs" on his own social media accounts.
