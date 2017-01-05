1 of 6

Getty/Files Getty/Files Sickening video posted live to Facebook showed two men and two women torturing a disabled man in a horrific hate-crime — with the assailants slashing at the victim's clothes and beating him while shouting "F--k white people!" and "F--k Trump!" Chicago police say they've arrested the four people seen in the video shot on Jan. 3. Further evidence on Facebook also shows that lead suspects Britanny Herring and Jaenone Eblock were psychos in love!

Brittany Herring, 18, quickly became notorious as the most prominent face and voice on the perverted video, as the bound and gagged man is humiliated, tortured, and has his clothes cut off his body. The man also has his hair savagely cut until his scalp bleeds, and cigarette ashes are flicked into the wounds. Herring is seen continually laughing and smoking throughout the horrible incident.

The victim's parents even told cops that the four creeps tormented them by sending text messages about their son's ordeal, which included being forced to drink from a toilet. Jaenone Eblock's own Facebook account says that he's "in a relationship" with Herring since January 14, 2016. He was arrested along with his girlfriend after Chicago cops responded to a call about a man found wandering the streets while wearing only shorts in the freezing January weather.

Detective Commander Kevin Duffin said that the victim was “an acquaintance” of at least one of his future tormentors, and added that police believe they stole the van that was used to pick up the young man “in the suburbs and drove him into Chicago.”

Police have said that all four suspects were teenagers. There have been reports that their victim was a fellow student. Herring makes a reference at one point in the video to her younger sister being present, noting that her sibling says, "It's not funny" — before Herring adds that she still finds torturing her victim to be "hilarious."