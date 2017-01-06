1 of 5

Getty/Files Getty/Files The four depraved kidnappers who tortured a mentally-disabled man live on the internet have been officially charged with a hate crime. Despite the video clearly showing the sick participants shouting "F--k white people" and "F--k Trump," Chicago police were originally trying to downplay any notion that the beating of the victim was motivated by race or political beliefs. Chicago Police Department Commander Kevin Duffin said, “Kids make stupid decisions..that will certainly be part of whether or not we determine this a hate crime, or whether or not this is stupid ranting and raving."

But now the four suspects seen on the video — (l.-r.) Brittany Covington, her sister Tanishia Covington, Jordan Hill, and Tesfaye Cooper — have been charged with committing a hate crime, in addition to aggravated kidnapping and aggravated unlawful restraint, plus aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Hill, Cooper and Covington also face burglary charges, while Hill was charged with stealing the vehicle used to abduct their victim!

Police have detailed the sickening timeline behind the abduction, saying the disabled victim was dropped off to meet with future tormentor Jordan Hill by his own parents on New Year's Eve! The unsuspecting couple believed their son would be spending the night with friends, with the panicked parents finally reporting their son missing on Jan. 2.

The parents revealed that they'd been receiving text messages from the people holding their child captive — and the culprits had also been broadcasting the torture footage live on the internet. The suspects — all of whom are 18, except for 24-year-old Tanishia Covington — were arrested after a concerned neighbor threatened to call police. The victim escaped while two of the attacked tried to kick in the neighbor's door, and police were called when he was found wandering the frigid streets while barely dressed.