Cher’s Deathbed Confession: I Lost Five Babies

Cher dropped a bombshell deathbed revelation, confessing to pals: “I lost five babies!” Photo credit: Getty Images

“Instead of celebrating all she has achieved, Cher is wallowing in sorrow and misery,” The National ENQUIRER learned from a source close to the "Believe" singer. “She’s facing the end and thinking about all the children she might have had.”

“Before I had Chastity, I had four miscarriages,” she sadly reveals. Because of that, docs made her take extra precautions when she became preggers with Chasity, who had transgender surgery in 2010. “I had to lie in bed for the whole time I was pregnant with her,” said Cher. “I couldn’t leave my house!”

She later terminated a pregnancy when married to drug addicted second husband Gregg. “I had an abortion right before I had Elijah,” she admits. Ironically, Cher was almost aborted by her own mother, Georgia Holt, now an ailing 91.

“My mother told me once about how she got pregnant with me and didn’t want to be with my dad,” says Cher, shown here with her mom in 2013. “She was just so young and inexperienced. My grandmother said, ‘You have a bright future.’ She actually suggested an abortion.”

But the procedure was then illegal so Georgia ended up at a back-alley doctor’s office. She had climbed onto the table when “at the last minute she said, ‘I can’t do this. I don’t care what happens — I can’t do this,’” says Cher.