Dying Cher Desperate For Quickie Cash

Songbird Cher, reeling financially after losing a fortune in bad investments, has stooped to hawking “everyday” duds for the clothing company Gap — and pals fear she’s going broke!

The “Believe” diva shocked insiders by signing on to sing “Everyday People” in ads for the retailer’s “Meet Me in the Gap” campaign alongside the singer/songwriter Future. “It’s a ridiculous idea because Cher is a superstar and not an everyday person,” an insider dished to The National ENQUIRER.

“Cher is a glamorous diva who wears Bob Mackie,” sniffed the insider. “She must be desperate for cash.” Sources say the entertainer, who’s also belting tunes at Vegas’ Monte Carlo Resort, is “taking odd jobs to help pay the bills.”

The Oscar winner’s fortune had once been estimated at a staggering $305 million! But frail Cher, who’s battled a killer virus for years, recently lost millions in bad investments.

Now she’s suing billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong and his Altor BioScience company, charging they “duped” her into selling back her stock at the “unreasonably low market price” of $1.50 per share.

After her sell-off, she claims the company’s value rocketed to $1 billion with the development of a new miracle drug for HIV and cancer.

Earlier in 2016, Cher sued Sail Ventura Partners, saying they’d ripped her off for $800,000 in “risky and unsound” investments. An insider says she’s also “squandered millions over the years on herself and her family.”

She put the $1.7 million home of her sex-swapper son Chaz Bono (left) into a trust and bought Elijah Blue, her son by Gregg Allman, a $2 million home in Beverly Hills. “Now she’s milking everyone she knows in the industry for work,” says the insider.