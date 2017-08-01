Check Out The Hottest Celebrities This Week By National ENQUIRER Staff Aug 1, 2017 @ 6:25AM Aug 1, 2017 @ 6:25AM Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)View gallery 6BACKGRIDSydney, AUSTRALIA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Hugh Jackman was pictured enjoying his vacation with a swim at Bondi Beach in Australia. Pictured: Hugh Jackman BACKGRID USA 31 JULY 2017 BYLINE MUST READ: Backgrid AU / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Check Out The Hottest Celebrities This Week 1 of 6 1 of 6He's supposedly given up playing superheroes, but Hugh Jackman is still in great shape while at Bondi Beach in his native Australia!Photo credit: BACKGRID2 of 6Chris Paciello & Dj Khaled at the Beats by Dre El Clasico After Party at Rockwell Nightclub on Saturday, July 29, 2017.Photo credit: Seth Browarnik/Worldredeye.com3 of 6Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn showed off some fine form while dining at Craig's in Hollywood.Photo credit: Mega4 of 6Denzel Washington kept it seriously casual while heading out in Hollywood.Photo credit: BACKGRID 5 of 6Jennifer Aniston got animated over a friend's baby while helping Jason Bateman celebrate his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.Photo credit: BACKGRID6 of 6Designer Kobi Halperin celebrates the launch of his limited-edition collection for Macy’s at The Ship in NYC.Photo credit: Michael Simon Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) He's supposedly given up playing superheroes, but Hugh Jackman is still in great shape while at Bondi Beach in his native Australia!Photo credit: BACKGRIDChris Paciello & Dj Khaled at the Beats by Dre El Clasico After Party at Rockwell Nightclub on Saturday, July 29, 2017.Photo credit: Seth Browarnik/Worldredeye.comOlympic champion Lindsey Vonn showed off some fine form while dining at Craig's in Hollywood.Photo credit: MegaDenzel Washington kept it seriously casual while heading out in Hollywood.Photo credit: BACKGRIDJennifer Aniston got animated over a friend's baby while helping Jason Bateman celebrate his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.Photo credit: BACKGRIDDesigner Kobi Halperin celebrates the launch of his limited-edition collection for Macy’s at The Ship in NYC.Photo credit: Michael Simon Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Share Comments