Chaz Bono: Cher In Crisis Over Kid’s Skyrocketing Weight

Troubled son stays out of shape!

By
Chaz Bono is continuing to defy his mother Cher's fears over his health — as The National ENQUIRER caught the diva's transgendered son still packing on the pounds!

As earlier reported by The ENQUIRER, Cher is terrified that Chaz is risking his life with a dangerous weight gain — after years of dangerous yo-yo dieting. An insider even reported that Cher has cut back the showbiz scion's allowance: “She figures her money talks even better than she can!”

Chaz, who grew up as Sonny and Cher’s adorable daughter Chastity, struggled with gender- identity issues before transitioning into a man. The occasional actor once even dropped an incredible 165 pounds after crushing the scales at a whopping 345 pounds!

As seen here, Chaz continues to show off a slimmer look on his official website. But his ongoing battle with the bulge has become a ticking time bomb waiting to explode, pals told The ENQUIRER — with his mom also fearing the worst!
“After all Chaz has put his body through," said an insider, "from transitioning from female to male, to his fluctuating weight, Cher feels it can’t take much more!”

