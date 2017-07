Charlie Sheen is gloating after he made $4 million auctioning off baseball legend's Babe Ruth’s World Series ring and Yankees contract — but the star had to give up the prized possessions because he's broke! Photo credit: Getty Images

“Charlie is desperate for cash,” said several pals of the troubled star. “He’s blown through all his millions and can’t find work. He’s at the end of his rope.” The filthy-rich Sheen had once been one of the world's leading collectors of baseball memorabilia — before his career went off the rails with a series of public scandals. Photo credit: Getty Images

Sheen had sold most of his collection over the years, but insiders said he was always determined to keep Ruth’s 1927 World Series ring. “The Bambino’s ring meant the world to Charlie,” said an insider. “He’s showed it off to all his pals, including a lot of Major League Baseball players! He swore he would never sell it off, no matter how broke he got!” Photo credit: Getty Images