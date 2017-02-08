1 of 4

Getty Images Getty Images Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell revealed that he's undergoing heart surgery on Feb. 9! The unexpected announcement from the 75-year-old newsman shocked longtime fans, who had watched the Regular viewers of “CBS This Morning” were shocked to find host Charlie Rose missing from the cameras — as co-anchorsand Norah O'Donnell revealed that he's undergoing heart surgery on Feb. 9! The unexpected announcement from the 75-year-old newsman shocked longtime fans, who had watched the "60 Minutes" correspondent work harder than ever wcrisis in March 2006, when he was rushed to Paris after being stricken in Syria.

Getty Images Getty Images At the time, the Paris operation revealed that Charlie had already undergone a valve implant in New York City. “Almost 15 years ago," said Charlie in a Feb. 8 statement, "skilled surgeons replaced my aorta valve with a new replacement valve...To continue to live this amazing life so full of challenges and friends, including so many of you in the audience, I have chosen to replace the valve with a new one."

Getty Images Getty Images “So tomorrow," continued Charlie, "I will undergo surgery which will keep me at the hospital for a few days, and then resting for a couple of weeks. I look forward to seeing you in March. In the meantime, you are in great hands with my remarkable colleagues — Norah and Gayle, backed by the best morning team anywhere."