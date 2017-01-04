The ENQUIRER exposed Manson's final plan to continue his legacy in 2015 — as he prepared to marry gruesome groupie Afton Burton, nicknamed "Star" by her fiancé. A close source revealed: "Star is 'madly' in love with Charlie, to use the word loosely — and she'd like nothing better than to have his baby." Conjugal visits for inmates serving a life sentence are forbidden in California, but insiders added that Manson had plans to get around the rules!