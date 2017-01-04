1 of 5
Getty Images
Getty Images
Charles Manson — the evil guru who sent his tribe of homicidal hippies to murder Sharon Tate and other victims in 1969 — was rushed from his prison cell to a hospital on Jan. 3, 2017, over an undisclosed medical emergency. The news was first greeted with cheers on the internet, although a spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation later announced, "He is alive." But, as revealed by The National ENQUIRER, the charismatic psycho was still denied a last chance to have a child carrying on his name!
The ENQUIRER exposed Manson's final plan to continue his legacy in 2015 — as he prepared to marry gruesome groupie Afton Burton, nicknamed "Star" by her fiancé. A close source revealed: "Star is 'madly' in love with Charlie, to use the word loosely — and she'd like nothing better than to have his baby." Conjugal visits for inmates serving a life sentence are forbidden in California, but insiders added that Manson had plans to get around the rules!
Getty Images
Getty Images
"Anything is possible," a source pointed out. "Manson could attempt to have a sample of his sperm smuggled out of the prison so Star could impregnate herself, or even persuade guards to look the other way while they have a quickie." That would have allowed Charlie to follow the lead of his homicidal disciple Charles "Tex" Watson — revealed by The ENQUIRER to have fathered at least three children while behind bars!
Getty Images
Getty Images
The wedding was called off, however, after an ENQUIRER exposé that caught Star in a sick romantic triangle with one of the cult leader’s favorite deranged disciples! She skipped a visiting session with her convicted lover to spend time with his pal “Gray Wolf” — also known as Craig Carlisle Hammond.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Manson called off the marriage after The ENQUIRER after a videographer caught his fiancé and "Gray Wolf" canoodling just an hour's drive from the California State Prison in Corcoran, where Manson has been serving his life sentence. That life might still soon be cut short for the 82-year-old psycho — with prison insiders reporting that prisoners are only escorted to a hospital for surgery, emergency care, or acute diagnostic services.
X
Share this: