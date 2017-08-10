Celine Dion Turns Man-Eater

Skinny superstar Celine Dion, who once bragged she was a one-man woman, has a new boy toy young enough to be her son!
The singer's relationship with hunky Spanish dancer Pepe Munoz, 32, has set tongues wagging since it appears the man-hungry cougar can’t keep her hands off the kid. Celine hired Pepe as a backup dancer on her European summer tour — and sparks flew immediately, sources reveal.
“Meeting Pepe has put a pep in her step,” spills an insider. “He makes her feel beautiful, sexy and alive.” The pair was spotted attending a Paris fashion show and getting intimate on romantic dates.
Celine has struggled to find happiness since the January 2016 cancer deaths of her 73-year-old manager hubby Rene Angelil — the only man she’d ever bedded — and her brother Daniel, 59. “I never kissed another man in my life,” the superstar confessed about the man she married at age 26 — when Rene was 52!
Now it looks like the "My Heart Will Go On" singer is crazy in love — even though her rep insists they’re just friends!
“She never expected to feel this way again after Rene died,” says the mole. “Their sexy dances on stage detonated a passion in Celine, and she’s having fun and letting go of her inhibitions, including posing nude for Instagram snaps,” dishes the insider. “She knows she should take it slow with Pepe, but she finds him irresistible!”
