The National ENQUIRER had the inside story on 2016's biggest celebrity deaths — including shocking details on the demise of Debbie Reynolds, David Bowie, Prince, Natalie Cole, George Michael, and the tragic passing of Celine Dion's husband René Angélil! Other stars, however, have managed to endure! Here are the fan favorites trying to dodge the Grim Reaper in 2017, and the secrets they're trying to hide...
VAL KILMER was caught by The ENQUIRER looking tragic throughout 2016 as he denied cancer claims — even after Michael Douglas said that he was praying for his former costar! Tragic video caught Val struggling to deny claims of any health crisis while promoting his film project where he portrayed Mark Twain. "I love Michael Douglas," Val replied, "but he is misinformed" — and Michael later apologized to the ailing star!
JACK NICHOLSON hasn't made a movie since 2010 — and friends feared for the star's health after he hit 357 pounds! Jack shocked his fans when he stepped out to do some Christmas shopping on Dec. 20, 2016, and insiders told The ENQUIRER that they're worried the legendary Hollywood lover might not make it to 80 years old in 2017! A longtime friend described the 5'9" "Chinatown" star as a “ticking time bomb,” saying that Jack's “weight has exploded! He’s a heart attack waiting to happen. He has a long history of yo-yoing weight and very unhealthy habits!"
GLEN CAMPBELL retired after a heartbreaking farewell tour in 2012 after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease — and now Glenn's wife says the beloved music idol can no longer even communicate at the age of 80! “He walks,” said Kim Campbell. “He can feed himself … He has lost his ability to communicate verbally. He doesn’t understand language.”
KIRK DOUGLAS turned 100 years old in Dec. 2016 — and Kirk Douglas could celebrate while knowing that his jailbird grandson was finally free! Cameron, 37, the only child of actor Michael Douglas and ex-wife Diandra Luker, had been in prison for drug trafficking since 2010 – and was finally released in 2017. “Kirk’s heart has ached for his grandson every day he’s been behind bars,” a family friend told The ENQUIRER.
DELLA REESE joined Roma Downey as she celebrated her career with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — but fans were shocked to see how Roma's costar is fading! The 85-year-old showbiz legend came out in a wheelchair to support Roma, as Della told The ENQUIRER in an exclusive interview that she was diagnosed with deadly Type 2 diabetes, which can cripple and even kill its victims. "My life is at stake!" said Della.
BURT REYNOLDS terrified fans in 2015 as the Hollywood ’70s heartthrob stumbled through talk-show appearances to promote his autobiography. In 2016, The ENQUIRER caught him making a film — and photos suggested that a stuntman in a Burt mask was necessary just to shoot scenes of him walking! “Burt is a heart attack waiting to happen,” added an insider, but the star's rep, Erik Kritzer, insisted his client was well last June, adding: "Burt has just finished shooting 2 movies and 4 personal appearances working 8 hours a day."
ANGELA LANSBURY was caught by The ENQUIRER in October 2015 when the beloved star Angela Lansbury collapsed during a Broadway gala, and now friends and fans are fearing the worst! "It looked like she was having a heart attack," said one eyewitness. "I didn't think she'd make it through the affair!" Angela, 91, was also caught looking frail at the start of 2016 — but the actress is still set to join 90-year-old Dick Van Dyke to film the Disney sequel "Mary Poppins Returns" in 2016!
ROSE MARIE is 93 years old, but the comedienne isn't slowing down. She even showed off how engaged she is in Hollywood by going to social media in Dec. 2015 when CBS aired a colorized classic episode of "The Dick Van Dyke Show." Rose remains beloved as Sally Rogers from "The Dick Van Dyke Show" — and, sadly, she still might outlive former costar Mary Tyler Moore.
JERRY LEWIS is still joking around at 89, and the showbiz legend even saw two new movies released in 2016! He played Nicolas Cage's father in "The Trust," and he promoted his work as an ailing jazz musician in "Max Rose" (which had been filmed in 2013). The ENQUIRER even caught Jerry — who's frequently confined to a wheelchair — reminiscing about sex with Marilyn Monroe. Said a source: “Jerry is insisting on performing to the very end!"
NANETTE FABRAY was a child star in vaudeville during the 1920s, and the tap-dancing celeb continued to work right into the 21st century. Sadly, Nanette, now 96, finally retired in 2007 after an attempt to star in "The Damsel Dialogues" at a California theater. She fell ill during rehearsals, and was replaced by Dick Van Patten — who died in 2015!
DORIS DAY is spending her final days “telepathically” communicating with her pets! Doris, 92, only sees humans on special occasions, her friends said — but the “Que Sera, Sera” singer thinks she is truly “in tune” with her furry friends! Insiders report that Doris believes that she and her animals now communicate with her through brain waves! She’s working on answering them without sound, and is “strengthening that muscle” by not speaking at all one day a week, divulged the insider.
REGIS PHILBIN was looking great at the start of 2016, but The ENQUIRER caught the beloved 85-year-old star looking frighteningly frail by the end of the year! Insiders said Regis is hoping for one final stint guest-hosting with Kelly Ripa, but added their fears that the TV icon doesn't have much time left — after a triple bypass in 2007, a hip replacement in 2009, the removal of a blood clot in May 2010, and a 2013 operation where stents were put in his arteries to treat peripheral heart disease.
BILLY GRAHAM had his own family doubting that the beloved preacher would make it through 2016! The Rev. Franklin Graham, who now heads the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, said in 2015: “Our family would appreciate your prayers for him that the Lord would strengthen him.” Those prayers worked as the elder Rev. Graham turned 98, but insiders insist the end is near. “Billy has valiantly lived to a ripe old age,” revealed a close source, “but he knows that God is ready to call him home!”
CHER turned 70 years old in 2016 as the superstar continued to struggle with life-threatening kidney and heart problems, insiders told The ENQUIRER. Reporters had the scoop as Cher managed a deathbed truce with her ailing ex-husband Gregg Allman, and the diva showed off a new face while preparing to play her reportedly final concerts.
SIDNEY POITIER hobbled to his 89th birthday bash at a West Hollywood restaurant in 2016, and The ENQUIRER caught the screen legend fighting to remain upright! Tragically, The ENQUIRER also revealed how Sidney is shamed in his final days over the behavior of his old pal Bill Cosby!
BETTY WHITE turns 95 years old on Jan. 17, 2017 — but the last surviving "Golden Girl" won't quit working, and even recently filmed a guest appearance on the hit crime drama "Bones." But she's also facing the added strain of being sued by a former employee! The ENQUIRER unearthed the 2016 lawsuit where a former domestic servant says the beloved star made her work six days a week for 14 hours a day!
THE LADIES OF "THE MARY TYLER MOORE SHOW" were the most beloved sitcom stars of the '70s — but Mary Tyler Moore, Valerie Harper and Cloris Leachman are a long way from the glory days of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." The ENQUIRER has revealed how Mary, 80, is spending her tragic last days in the grip of dementia! 77-year-old Valerie keeps bravely battling terminal brain cancer, and The ENQUIRER found 89-year-old Cloris Leachman continuing to work despite being confined to a wheelchair!
DON RICKLES was caught out by The ENQUIRER at one of his favorite Hollywood haunts — with the 90-year-old comic barely making it into Craig's Restaurant! It was a tragic reminder that the legendary comic is part of a dying breed, as the star has outlived good pals like Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Johnny Carson.
LIZA MINNELLI turned 70 years old on March 12, 2016 — with insiders reporting that the daughter of Judy Garland suffered a shocking relapse. The ENQUIRER reported in 2014 that a killer combo of alcohol and prescription pills landed the “Cabaret” star in a Malibu rehab center. In 2016, Liza frightened her friends after she left a rambling recorded message that seemed to bid farewell to her close pals. “I wouldn’t be who I am without you, all of you," said Liza in the recording. "And, on top of that, I just remember all of the goodness and all of the kind wishes and the support and the friendship."
MAMIE VAN DOREN is 86 years old and still dressing like the sex symbol that she was in the 1950s — when she was giving Marilyn Monroe competition as a blonde bombshell. Concerned fans, however, note that Mamie hasn't made a movie since daring to do a sex scene in the 2002 comedy "Slackers."
EVA MARIE SAINT is one of the last Old Hollywood actresses after the death of Debbie Reynolds — but the veteran actress is turning 92 and still staying active. The eternal beauty even co-starred with Colin Farrell in the 2014 movie "A Winter's Tale" — the same year that her classic film "On The Waterfront" turned 60 years old!
NED BEATTY has fans concerned as the popular character actor keeps taking a break from making movies. The 78-year-old actor used to work constantly, but hasn't been seen on television or in films since 2013!
TERI GARR was found by The ENQURIER as she continues to fight the deadly effects of multiple sclerosis! “Her nurse will take her out to stretch her legs for a few minutes each day," said an insider, "and sometimes Teri will be taken for lunch to get out of the house.” The reclusive former star publicly confirmed her diagnosis in 2002, shortly after the "Young Frankenstein" star won a new generation of fans with her work as Phoebe’s mother on "Friends."
