Infamous Casey Anthony comes out to protest Trump in Fla., so how was she treated by her liberal pals? https://t.co/gdcRFtpVex pic.twitter.com/ieuHSHaIvH — Jack Furnari (@JackBPR) February 6, 2017

Outraged supporters of the President quickly took advantage of Casey's presence to ridicule all the protesters who filled the city streets on Feb. 5, 2017. "Moms Who Murder Their Kids Against Trump," mocked one Florida local. Said another: "If this woman is on your side, it is past time to look at the morality of your position!"