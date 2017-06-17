Carrie Fisher Drug Death: Bombshell Coroner’s Report

According to the coroner's report, the actress has a "buildup of fat" in the walls of her arteries, but they could not determine whether or not it contributed to her death. Carrie smoked like a fiend and lit up her first reefer as a kid. She confessed to getting stoned with married Harrison Ford
when they had an on-set affair while filming the first "Star Wars" movie where she played Princess Leia. Later, Carrie moved on to LSD, cocaine and pills — all detailed in her one-woman show, "Wishful Drinking."