Carrie Fisher Drug Death: Bombshell Coroner’s Report

Carrie Fisher died from "sleep apnea" and "multiple drug intake" as reported by The National ENQUIRER — but the Los Angeles Coroner's Office could not conclusively determine what caused her death! Photo credit: Getty Images

As told by The ENQUIRER in Jan. 2017, friends were already blaming the 60-year-old Hollywood superstar’s shocking end on a wild booze-and-drug binge that triggered a massive heart attack — and Carrie’s stubborn refusal to seek help after her tragic relapse! “Carrie was in denial — and it killed her,” said a friend. Photo credit: Getty Images

Sadly, the heartbreaking loss pushed her mother, Oscar-winning actress Debbie Reynolds , 84, to death’s door, too! Debbie collapsed while planning Carrie’s funeral and was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A., where she died just a day after her daughter. Photo credit: Getty Images

The end came for Carrie in the intensive care unit at UCLA Medical Center four days after her Dec. 23 “cardiac episode” during an 11-hour flight from London’s Heathrow Airport to Los Angeles. Although she never regained consciousness, her family and fans were stunned. At the time, drugs were not suspected, an insider says, even though Carrie wrote and spoke about her addiction battles. Photo credit: Getty Images

According to the coroner's report, the actress has a "buildup of fat" in the walls of her arteries, but they could not determine whether or not it contributed to her death. Carrie smoked like a fiend and lit up her first reefer as a kid. She confessed to getting stoned with married Harrison Ford when they had an on-set affair while filming the first "Star Wars" movie where she played Princess Leia. Later, Carrie moved on to LSD, cocaine and pills — all detailed in her one-woman show, "Wishful Drinking." Photo credit: Getty Images