INSTAR INSTAR Hollywood’s biggest stars arrived for the double funeral of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds on a drizzling winter day in Beverly Hills. Click through the gallery to see the beloved friends and family of the late stars gather to say goodbye.

Instar Instar Meryl Streep was the first to arrive on the rainy afternoon in Beverly Hills on January 5, 2017. Oscar winnerwas the first to arrive on the rainy afternoon in Beverly Hills on January 5, 2017. A double memorial service was held for Fisher and Reynolds at their shared home compound just a week after their tragic deaths.

FFN FFN Streep starred in the movie based on Fisher novel, Postcards from the Edge, which was based on her often tumultuous relationship with her mother. Streep was very close to both women.

Instar Instar Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd arrived at the “celebration of life,” for her mother and grandmother. The 24-year-old was reportedly going to eulogize both women. She was accompanied by her boyfriend, actor Taylor Lautner. The couple were spotted downing beers and bowling on January 3, 2016, two days before the funeral.

Instar Instar She posted a touching tribute on her Instagram page, writing: “Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist,” she wrote. “There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.”

INstar INstar Carrie’s beloved dog Gary, a Bulldog, was with the family for the tribute. He had his own Twitter account that was maintained after his owner’s death. Gary had been on the UNITED flight with Carrie when she had a heart attack on December 23, 2016.