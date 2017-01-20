1 of 5
Pop star Carly Simon's life was shattered when she learned of her husband's gay sex secrets — as he pursued sleazy anonymous sex while exposing her to deadly disease! RadarOnline.com has an exclusive sneak peek at James Hart's troubling memoir Lucky Jim, where the singer's former philandering husband confesses his darkest secrets!
The first look reveals how the poet was supported by his celebrity wife when they married in 1987 — but while she thought he was working on a novel, Hart was really experimenting sexually during the height of the AIDS crisis. The former Harvard professor reveals how he indulged in crack cocaine and crystal meth while secretly indulging in anonymous gay sex.
In the early years of their marriage, Hart enjoyed a cushy lifestyle hanging with celebrities like Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Diane Sawyer, Alec Baldwin, and Hillary Clinton. He was also arranging gay meetings with men in bathhouses and hooking up with strangers over telephone chat lines!
Radar reveals that Hart finally confessed his infidelities during a couple’s therapy session. “Yes, I was unfaithful to you,” he recalls telling his wife. “I’ve been having sex with men!” The heartbroken star (seen here with Hart and her son Ben) ended up paying for Hart's trip to a psychiatric hospital for drug rehab — only for her philandering husband to end up high on crystal meth in a casino five months after being released.
Even worse, Carly Simon faced her own struggle with breast cancer in 1997, just as the troubled singer began to admit her own suspicions about her husband. Hart reveals in his book that his wife confronted him before the therapy sessions, saying: "I think you might be gay!" The couple finally divorced in 2007, after 19 years of marriage.
