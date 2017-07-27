WATCH: Party Girls’ Final Moments Before Fatal Crash

Three partying ladies filmed their tragic final moments — swigging alcohol on camera before their car smashed into a pole and became entangled in fallen power lines! [GRAPHIC VIDEO FOLLOWS....]

[VIDEO ADVISORY: LANGUAGE & NUDITY] This tragic footage from 23-year-old Bianca Herwig's public Snapchat account follows her final night out, including her last ride with Paige Smith, 21, behind the wheel — joined by 17-year-old Heather Camisa and another woman.

The friends were reportedly heading home from a night of hitting bars near Bethel Park, Pa. The fourth passenger remains hospitalized after being thrown free of the car when it crashed into a telephone pole.

Smith, who leaves behind a 3-year-old daughter, was reportedly driving with a suspended license. Allegheny County police have also examined this video — noting that it appears to show Smith drinking and driving.