WATCH: Party Girls’ Final Moments Before Fatal Crash

Three partying ladies filmed their tragic final moments — swigging alcohol on camera before their car smashed into a pole and became entangled in fallen power lines! [GRAPHIC VIDEO FOLLOWS....]
[VIDEO ADVISORY: LANGUAGE & NUDITY] This tragic footage from 23-year-old Bianca Herwig's public Snapchat account follows her final night out, including her last ride with Paige Smith, 21, behind the wheel — joined by 17-year-old Heather Camisa and another woman.
The friends were reportedly heading home from a night of hitting bars near Bethel Park, Pa. The fourth passenger remains hospitalized after being thrown free of the car when it crashed into a telephone pole.
Smith, who leaves behind a 3-year-old daughter, was reportedly driving with a suspended license. Allegheny County police have also examined this video — noting that it appears to show Smith drinking and driving.
The video has gone public just days after another horrific DUI arrest, when Obdulia Sanchez filmed livestream video that ended with her own car rolling over — before she posed on video for a selfie
with her younger sister's maimed corpse!