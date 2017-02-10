1 of 5

The kinky NYPD officer known as the “Cannibal Cop” still indulges his sexual fetish for eating flesh on sicko websites. Gilberto Valle is proud of his bizarre cravings, too — declaring: “It’s not a crime to fantasize about committing crimes against people, you know!” It's a disturbing new confession as the disgraced ex-cop gets back out on the streets to pursue more disgusting thrills!

“There’s nothing illegal, there’s nothing wrong with that,” said Valle about his penchant for psycho porn. “What I do at home is my business.” Valle’s vicious visions were thrust into public view in 2012 when the then-patrolman’s wife reviewed his sicko browsing history on her computer – and discovered his detailed plans to kill her, cook her, and eat her.

Refusing to be a lamb to the slaughter, she brought charges against Valle that led to his arrest and dismissal from the NYPD, while also ending his marriage. At Valle’s trial, testimony from his estranged wife, Kathleen Mangan Valle, described her horror upon discovering thousands of e-mails he had been funneling through a secret account.

“All of a sudden, I’m seeing pictures of me, pictures of our friends,” revealed the sickened spouse. “I was supposed to be tied by my feet, my throat slit, and they were going to watch the blood rush from my body.” As reported in The National ENQUIRER, jurors were sicked by images and videos presented as evidence in the trial.