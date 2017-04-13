1 of 4
Caitlyn Jenner is taking sweet revenge on Ellen DeGeneres — blasting the notoriously hypocritical talk-show host for lying about the transgendered beauty. RadarOnline.com has the bombshell first look at the former Bruce Jenner's upcoming tell-all "The Secrets of My Life," including Caitlyn's claims that Ellen turned to Howard Stern to try and ruin her reputation in the gay community!
Caitlyn says that Ellen ambushed her when the transgendered beauty guested on her talk show — using a “friendly voice” to discuss how Caitlyn's support of gay marriage had “progressed over the years.” Caitlyn complains that Ellen insisted that her guest was “still kind of a little not on board with it” — adding: “I am for it!” But the former Olympian says things got even worse when Ellen went on Howard's radio show to dish on the transitioning star!
Ellen dismissed Caitlyn's views on the gay community as “confusing” while talking to Howard — and also accused Caitlyn of refusing to dance with the host because Ellen's a lesbian! A bitter Caitlyn, who's now fully transitioned into a woman, continues to blame Ellen for costing her support among the gay community, which included a lack of viewers that left Caitlyn's reality-show cancelled after one season.
“This discussion further alienated me from members of the LGBTQ community,” Caitlyn wrote. “Ellen’s appearance on 'The Howard Stern Show' — where, in my mind, she even more emphatically took what I said out of context — made it go viral.”
