Caitlyn Jenner will be attending Donald Trump's inauguration — and her fans aren't happy! The former Olympian stayed a proud Republican even while announcing her sex-change from being Bruce Jenner. Her politics have gotten her in hot water with a lot of her gay supporters, and now they're boiling over as Caitlyn heads to Washington to see the swearing-in of President Trump!
Despite attending the Republican National Convention in 2016, Caitlyn later said that she wasn't a fan of Trump's "macho attitude" — and was originally a supporter of candidate Ted Cruz, saying that she hoped to become his "trans ambassador." Caitlyn still declared on her "I Am Cait" reality show that she would "never, ever, ever vote for Hillary."
Caitlyn also later praised Trump as a candidate on the show — prompting her transgendered pal Jenny Boylan to walk away, saying: "Someone kill me now!" It's a strange twist, too, since plenty of political pundits have pointed out that Donald Trump is the most gay-friendly Republican to ever become President!
The billionaire has donated generously to AIDS charities for decades, and made history in Palm Beach, Fla., when his exclusive club Mar-a-Lago proudly welcomed gay couples as members. While accepting the Republican nomination, Trump said: “As your president, I will do everything in my power to protect LGBTQ citizens.”
Caitlyn is still facing more complaints from gay-rights advocates. One angry former fan declared that she "deserves to be shunned and shamed," while another trans-advocated declared: "Just die already!" Another wrote: "Anything for attention. She is dying a slow death and it must be hell!"
