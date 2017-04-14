1 of 3
InStar
InStar
Caitlyn Jenner didn't want to be a father — because the former Bruce Jenner cared more about his “image and future livelihood!” The troubling confession is the latest scoop by RadarOnline.com, which has an explosive first look at Caitlyn's upcoming memoir "The Secrets Of My Life." The book isn't on shelves until April 25, but Radar's first look reveals how Hollywood almost lost a Jenner daughter!
Getty Images
Getty Images
The 67-year-old reality star, then living off her fame as an Olympic athlete, found out his first wife Chrystie was pregnant with daughter Casey after the couple had already split — with the bitter divorce partially fueled by his hidden desire to live as a woman. “I suggest to her that, given we are headed for divorce, she doesn’t have to give birth and can get an abortion,” Caitlyn recalls, adding his own selfish motivations!
InStar
InStar
“With our marriage headed for divorce, I am not prepared to have another child,” wrote Caitlyn. “I cannot emotionally handle another child.” She adds that the decision was also inspired by worries about how the Bruce Jenner brand would be affected by the superstar divorcing a pregnant wife. Fortunately for Casey, said Caitlyn, “Chrystie becomes livid” — and the transgendered beauty boasts: "“Casey is now bright and gorgeous and an incredible mom to three children with an equally incredible husband!”
X
Share this: