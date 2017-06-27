Caitlyn Jenner Loves Her ‘Womanly’ Cellulite

Caitlyn Jenner is telling friends she can’t wait to wear a bikini this summer because she wants to show off some skin — and her recently acquired cellulite!
“She has this weird sense of joy when she sees patches of cellulite on her thighs, hips and tummy,” a blabbermouth leaked to The National ENQUIRER. “The sight of lumpy flesh doesn’t upset her — it makes her feel more feminine!”
Another squealer confirmed the long-ago Olympic gold medalist used to secretly despise her former self’s masculine physique with its hard muscles — and views her dimpled feminine flesh as a rite of passage into true womanhood!
“It only started forming recently, but Cait couldn’t care less and wouldn’t mind seeing more cellulite,” the insider adds. “She wants to grow old gracefully and embrace every line, wrinkle and dimple — unlike most women!”
