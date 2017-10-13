Britney Follows Mariah’s Orders For Instagram

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on
When both ladies attended a dinner party in Century City, Calif., Britney couldn’t resist asking for this photo together — but, as usual, Mariah insisted on some very specific rules! “Even when you are Britney Spears,” said a spy, “you need to know Mariah demands good lighting!”
“And she will only be snapped from her best side,” added the insider, “which is her right side! Britney was cool with the demands, and made sure she stood where Mariah wanted her before any picture was taken.”
