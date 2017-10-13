Britney Follows Mariah’s Orders For Instagram thumbnail

Rob Shuter

Britney Follows Mariah’s Orders For Instagram

The story behind the pop divas' pairing!

By
Britney Follows Mariah’s Orders For Instagram thumbnail
View gallery 3
Getty/Instagram
Britney Follows Mariah’s Orders For Instagram
1 of 3
Rob Shuter reports... Pop legend Britney Spears got a firsthand lesson on how to be a diva from one of the finest — Mariah Carey!

Photo credit: Getty Images

When both ladies attended a dinner party in Century City, Calif., Britney couldn’t resist asking for this photo together — but, as usual, Mariah insisted on some very specific rules! “Even when you are Britney Spears,” said a spy, “you need to know Mariah demands good lighting!”
“And she will only be snapped from her best side,” added the insider, “which is her right side! Britney was cool with the demands, and made sure she stood where Mariah wanted her before any picture was taken.”

Photo credit: Getty Images

Comments