Britney Spears is still asking for prayers after her niece's terrifying accident in an ATV — but with a happier heart as 8-year-old Maddie continues to recover. The daughter of country diva Jamie Lynn Spears spent days in critical condition at a Louisiana hospital after being pinned beneath her ATV while racing over a pond — but her father now says that she's "doing better and better!"
Jamie Watson — Jamie Lynn's husband — also went to social media to write: "Thank you everyone for the prayers. Maddie is doing better and better. Thank y'all so much," Watson wrote alongside a picture of a shirt with the words "believe in miracles."
As earlier covered by The National ENQUIRER, little Maddie survived her harrowing accident in an ATV from a company that has already been the target of multiple lawsuits. Her family also released a statement saying that she "is aware of her surroundings, and recognizes those family members who have kept a round-the-clock vigil since the accident" — assuring that the child has "not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident."
